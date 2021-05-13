Mayor De Blasio Talks With His Mouth Full As He Munches On Fries During Press Briefing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio clearly didn’t learn basic manners as a child.

De Blasio was caught on camera during a press briefing Thursday talking with his mouth full while eating a burger and fries.

WATCH:

I cant stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/XxUVHUD2qs — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) May 13, 2021

“I cannot stop watching this,” reporter Hunter Walker wrote on Twitter.

Yeah, I can’t stop watching it either. (RELATED: Who Do New Yorkers Like More, Gov. Cuomo or Mayor De Blasio?)

De Blasio apparently decided eating the burger and fries on camera for the entire city of New York would encourage residents to go get the coronavirus vaccine. The city launched an initiative with popular burger chain Shake Shack, where anyone who gets the vaccine gets a free burger and fries.

Residents would receive a voucher for a burger at the mobile vaccination site and then would be awarded free food at the Shake Shack with proof of vaccination.

We are seriously still wondering why America had such a hard time with coronavirus? It’s because we’re all fat. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even came out and said 78% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were overweight or obese people.

All in all, this wasn’t the best look for De Blasio.