Car Erupts Into Flames After Driver Smokes Cigarette While Using Hand Sanitizer

A car erupted into flames Thursday after a driver smoked a cigarette while using hand sanitizer, according to the New York Post.

The victim suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the man was smoking a cigarette in his car in a shopping center in Rockville, Maryland. He then used hand sanitizer, which set the car ablaze, according to the report.

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

“Using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car,” a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official told ABC 11.

Hand sanitizer is highly flammable and contains a high percentage of alcohol, around 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol.

Video taken from a news helicopter shows the car engulfed in flames as firefighters attempt to put out the fire. The car was burned beyond repair.