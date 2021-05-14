Car Erupts Into Flames After Driver Smokes Cigarette While Using Hand Sanitizer

A car erupted into flames Thursday after a driver smoked a cigarette while using hand sanitizer, according to the New York Post.
The victim suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the man was smoking a cigarette in his car in a shopping center in Rockville, Maryland. He then used hand sanitizer, which set the car ablaze, according to the report.
ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021
“Using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car,” a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official told ABC 11.
Hand sanitizer is highly flammable and contains a high percentage of alcohol, around 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol.
Video taken from a news helicopter shows the car engulfed in flames as firefighters attempt to put out the fire. The car was burned beyond repair. (RELATED: ‘Do Not Fill Plastic Bags With Gasoline,’ US Government Warns Americans)
(5/13 ~530p) Rockville Pike, Federal Plaza shopping Center, vehicle fire; Cause, Driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in unventilated area like a car; total loss; @MCFRS_EMIHS treated & transported 1 adult w/ minor burns, NLT https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/nD7i7pQ5Mc
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021