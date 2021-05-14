CDC Director: People May Find It ‘Hard To Let Go’ Of Wearing Face Masks

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that some Americans may find it “hard to let go” of wearing masks.

Rochelle Walensky made the remarks on “The Today Show” following the CDC’s announcement that those who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine regimen can gather indoors and outdoors without masks, Politico reported.

The announcement came nearly a week after President Joe Biden said at a press conference that it was “still good policy” for someone to wear a mask even if they have been vaccinated.

“We really need to make sure that we get people vaccinated.” Watch our full interview with @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky on new guidance that that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most places. pic.twitter.com/uiGWmiU1GC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 14, 2021

“People may want to continue wearing masks, because we’ve been wearing masks for 15 months, and it’s going to be hard to let go of them,” Walensky said, according to Politico. (RELATED: Fauci Still Thinks Children Need To Wear Masks)

Walensky added that people should be able to separate with their masks “in [their] own due time” as people begin to feel more comfortable, Politico reported.

“Really what we’ve done is we’ve empowered the American people to make their own decisions about their own health,” Walensky said.

Biden acknowledged during his press conference Thursday that some may “feel more comfortable continuing to wear a mask” following their vaccinations, Politico reported.

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Bennatan recently found earlier This month that some Americans are open to the idea of permanent masking, even if most of the country has been vaccinated from COVID.