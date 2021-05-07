Reporter Questions Biden On Why He’s Wearing A Mask Around Other Vaccinated People

President Joe Biden faced questions about his mask-wearing at a press conference Friday, when a reporter wondered why he insists on wearing a mask around other vaccinated people.

“You walked out to the podium with your mask on,” the reporter pointed out. “Why do you choose to wear a mask so often when you’re vaccinated and you’re around other people who are vaccinated?” a reporter asked.

“Because I’m worried about you. No, that’s a joke. It’s a joke,” Biden replied.

“Why am I wearing the mask? Because, when we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask. That’s why. When I’m outside — and the problem is: Lots of times, I walk away from this podium, you notice, I forget to put my mask back on because I’m used to not wearing it outside,” he explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidelines in April, saying that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a face covering outside, except when in crowded settings.

Days after the CDC updated its guidelines, CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned why Biden was still wearing a mask outdoors, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Fully Vaccinated VP Kamala Harris And Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Kiss Each Other While Wearing Masks)

Biden’s senior advisor Anita Dunn told Tapper that the president “takes the CDC guidelines very seriously,” but also takes “some extra precautions.”