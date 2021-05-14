Olivia Munn Once Claimed She Was ‘Obsessed’ With John Mulaney Years Before They Reportedly Began Dating

Actress Olivia Munn once was very candid about her obsession with hanging out with and talking to comedian John Mulaney.

Munn and Mulaney are reportedly in the early stages of dating following his divorce announcement, People magazine reported Thursday. Since the news broke about the pair’s alleged relationship, an interview Munn did with Huffington Post back in 2015 has resurfaced.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Dating: Source​ https://t.co/VAVVtDVVms — People (@people) May 13, 2021

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'” Munn recalled during the interview. (RELATED: John Mulaney Reportedly Uses Time In Rehab As Inspiration For Stand Up Jokes)

“At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like ‘So, you having fun?'” Munn added. “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Afterwards, Munn attempted to keep in touch over email, but Mulaney allegedly never responded at the time.

“I might’ve got the wrong email — probably,” Munn said. “That’s what I tell myself.”

Mulaney’s estranged wife revealed the couple’s divorce in an interview with Page Six.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” his wife told Page Six in a statement through her representative. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”