REPORT: John Mulaney Dating Olivia Munn Days After Reports Surfaced About His Divorce

Days after reports surfaced of John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler divorcing after six years of marriage, a source shared he’s seeing Olivia Munn.

The source said the 38-year-old superstar comedian and the 40-year-old actress are dating and their relationship is reportedly in the early stages, People magazine reported Thursday. (RELATED: Heather Locklear ‘Needs Help’ Following Psychiatric Hold, According To Insider)

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source close to Mulaney shared. “They met at church in Los Angeles.” (RELATED: REPORT: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse)

In December, Munn tweeted her support for the “SNL” writer when reports surfaced he had entered rehab to deal with alcohol and drug abuse.

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” Olivia’s post read. “You got this.”

Page Six reported Monday that Mulaney and Tendler were getting a divorce following his 60-day rehab stay in February.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Anna shared through a rep. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The outlet reported the comedian asked his wife for a divorce three months ago. A spokesperson for the comedian told the outlet, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Olivia previously was romantically linked to celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, Justin Timberlake, Chris Pine, Matthew Morrison, and Joel Kinnaman.