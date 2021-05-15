Was I Wrong About The Ending Of ‘Game Of Thrones’?

I’ve finished my rewatch of “Game of Thrones,” and I’m wondering if I was wrong about the ending.

It’s not a secret that I’ve been insanely critical of the ending of the HBO hit show. When I first watched it, I thought it was absolute trash. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In fact, I thought it was so bad that I didn’t watch a single second of “Game of Thrones” for two years. That’s right.

I spent two years without even thinking about “Game of Thrones” because I was so upset at the ending.

Well, after bingeing the entire series over the past few weeks, I’ve had to stop and ask whether or not I overreacted the first time around.

The answer? Hell no I didn’t overreact. It’s just as terrible as I remember. In fact, I think I might hate it more now than I did at the time I watched it.

The bingeing really reminded me just how incredible “Game of Thrones” was as a show when it aired on HBO.

The fact the show was so amazing makes the ending that much worse. Bran becomes king out of left field, Arya becomes Dora the Explorer, Jon never fulfills his destiny and everything else about it was awful.

The only part that was satisfying was Sansa becoming queen in the north. The rest of it was hot trash.

It’s a damn shame, but it’s the reality of the situation. It sucked, and I’ll never get over it.