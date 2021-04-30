I’ve Come To Appreciate ‘Game Of Thrones’ Even More During My Rewatch Binge

I’m nearing the end of rewatching “Game of Thrones,” and I’ve come to love the show even more.

Ever since the series finale aired back in 2019, I haven’t watched a single episode of “Game of Thrones.” I was so upset with how terrible the ending was that I couldn’t bring myself to watch anything related to the show for nearly two years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

However, I finally convinced myself to restart the series from the beginning, and it’s actually making me appreciate it even more.

Currently, I’m about halfway through season six, which means I have two and a half season left. I’m well past the halfway point.

Looking back, it’s truly insane how impressive “Game of Thrones” was back in the day and the incredible achievement it was for a TV series.

The dialogue, special effects, action scenes, cinematography and music are all elite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones)

Unfortunately, I know how the series ends, and I know my newfound greater appreciation will make me hate it even more. Yet, I can’t stop myself from finishing through the end.

It’s like when you date a woman with some serious daddy issues. We all know how that story ends every single time, but we can’t help but ride the wave of chaos anyways. So much hope. So much pain.

That’s more or less the “Game of Thrones” experience as soon as you fire up season eight.

So, while I’ve enjoyed this rewatch immensely and my opinions about “Game of Thrones” have only grown more positive, I know I’m going to hate the end even more. This is the journey I’ve chosen!