‘I Prefer Old-Fashioned Bigotry That’s Obvious’: Civil Rights Activist Blasts ‘Insidious’ Critical Race Theory

American civil rights leader Robert Woodson called critical race theory (CRT) a “much more insidious” bigotry that plants the seeds of “black self-doubt and self-destruction” during an interview Sunday.

Woodson, the president of the Woodson Center, appeared Sunday on Fox News, where he commented on the removal of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission on Friday for signing a bill that banned teaching of the CRT in public schools.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Governor Stitt said he was removed over what he says is a fairly benign and obvious statement, ‘we’re gonna require that schools don’t teach one race is better or worse than another.’ Your thoughts?” “Fox & Friends” host Will Cain asked Woodson.

“I agree with him, but I don’t think the tactic he’s using is the correct one,” Woodson responded. “I’m against the cancel culture. I don’t want to cancel it.”

The veteran activist said he believes the CRT should be confronted by parents’ insistence on “competitive, side-by-side discussions of our past and our future.” (RELATED: Psaki Claims ‘Responsible’ Education Includes Teaching Kids Critical Race Theory, 1619 Project)

“We ought to vote out people [from school boards] who are proposing policies and practices that are hostile to our children’s interests,” Woodson added, emphasizing the role of parents in the process over that of the states.

“I’m a veteran of the civil rights movement, and in one sense I prefer old-fashioned bigotry that’s obvious in its intentions. But this new progressive bigotry is less lethal but much more insidious because it’s really planting the seeds of black self-doubt and self-destruction. And it is wreaking havoc in our communities,” Woodson added.