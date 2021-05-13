Governor Of Oklahoma Flipped Some Burgers Under PETA Billboard That Called Him A ‘Meathead’

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had a cookout Wednesday under a pro-vegan billboard paid for by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), KOCO News 5 reported.

After Stitt declared the last week of March “Eat Meat Week” in Oklahoma, PETA put up a billboard in April calling him a “meathead,” KOCO News 5 reported. The governor then decided to flip some burgers right next to the billboard. (RELATED: Dan Bilzerian Responds to PETA After Grizzly Bear Stunt, ‘They Can Suck My D*ck’)

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers… ???? pic.twitter.com/NDGW7MGVc0 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 12, 2021

The purpose of “Eat Meat Week” was to showcase Oklahoma’s production and agricultural industries, according to Oklahoma’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Stitt said it also served as an alternative to Colorado announcing March 20 a meatless holiday.

Thanks to my friends at the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association for a great night! As governor, I will ALWAYS stand with our beef, chicken and pork producers and protect and defend Oklahoma’s entire agriculture industry. pic.twitter.com/B26SL9rc3W — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 13, 2021

“It’s all in good fun,” Gov. Stitt told KOCO 5. “Oklahomans know that we’re going to stand by our agriculture industry and our personal freedoms – and the freedom to go vegan if you want and the freedom to eat hamburgers if you want.”

PETA officials told the outlet they plan on mailing Stitt a back brace to cope with the bowing he is doing to the meat industry.