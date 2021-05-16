Fans Get Into A Huge Brawl During UFC 262

Some fans attending UFC 262 got into a huge fight Saturday night.

In a video tweeted by @aschilinski, fans decided it was a great idea to brawl in the stands during the hyped UFC event.

Watch the carnage unfold below.

As I've said many times before, I'll never understand why idiots behave this way. I don't get it at all.

Imagine spending your hard earned money to attend a huge UFC event, and then deciding that fighting is your best course of action.

I mean, it just blows my mind that people behave this way.

As I’ve said before and as I’ll say again, if you find yourself fighting at a sporting event, then you deserve what’s coming.

You 100% deserve to be arrested, and I hope these clowns were.

Drink a beer, relax and enjoy your time. Don’t punch people in the face. It’s not that hard to figure out.