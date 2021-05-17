Emma Watson Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Actress Emma Watson shut down engagement rumors and speculation about her career with a few tweets Monday.

“Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

“If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you,” she added.

Dear Fans,

"In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people," Watson added.

“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times,” she continued. “And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”

What a fire response from Watson here. I’m not even sure why she felt the need to address it, but I do love the way she went about it. She previously made headlines for claiming she was “self-partnered,” which I also loved.

Watson’s take on life is important for young people, especially living in a society that puts so much pressure on having the perfect life and portraying it that way over social media. I love that Watson consistently reminds us that we don’t have to be that way and we can just be quiet instead.

“It’s much more about your relationship with yourself and the feeling of not somehow deficient in some way because you’re not with someone,” Watson said at the time.