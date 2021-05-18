Fauci Hints That CDC Could Soon Free Children Of Mask Mandates

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that unvaccinated children under 12 years old could be allowed to go maskless indoors if more scientific data justifying the policy change becomes available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance allowing fully vaccinated adults to not wear face coverings in areas where social distancing is permissible.

“The CDC recommendations still maintain that for children who are not vaccinated… while indoors they should still wear masks.” Fauci continued, “That is the CDC recommendation. Will that change as we get more and more information, and as we get more and more people vaccinated? Certainly, we have to keep up with the evolving situation.” Fauci said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to confusion over CDC’s new mask guidance and gives advice to parents. https://t.co/ZZiWtPsZdb pic.twitter.com/58XRilUHky — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 18, 2021

In the same interview, Fauci sparked an uproar over his admission that he only wore a mask to avoid “giving mixed signals”.

“I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” Fauci explained after being questioned for his apparent change of heart when it comes to masking. (RELATED: Fauci Says COVID-19 Showed The ‘Undeniable Effects Of Racism’)

Fauci also said during the interview that it would be “reasonable and understandable” for businesses to keep mask mandates in place.