‘One And Done’: Trump Celebrates Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Not Running For Reelection

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday celebrating Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s decision not to run for reelection in 2022.

“Good news for Georgia and the Republican Party. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan won’t be running again for office. He was the one who, along with Governor Brian Kemp, stopped the Georgia State Senate from doing the job they wanted to do on the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud,” the statement reads.

Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021

Duncan announced Monday on Twitter that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

Duncan did not believe that the presidential election was rigged and instead believed the election was “fair and legal.” He went on to say that the election was not stolen by anyone.

“I believe the election was fair and legal. It certainly was close,” Duncan told CNN’s “New Day” in December 2020.

The Trump campaign filed one of many election lawsuits in the state of Georgia following the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit in Georgia focuses on the way ballots were stored. However, the lawsuit was dismissed after a witness could not provide evidence to back up a claim on whether 53 ballots were received on time. (RELATED: Georgia Secretary Of State Suggests Trump Could Face Criminal Probe For Phone Call)

“His former top aid, Chip Lake, said that the Lieutenant Governor would not win another term in office. Lake said, ‘I think he was an accident, and this is what happens when accidents happen in politics. They become one and done,'” Trump’s statement goes on to read.