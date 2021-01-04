Georgia Secretary Of State Suggests Trump Could Face Criminal Probe For Phone Call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested Monday the Fulton County District Attorney could launch a criminal probe into his leaked weekend phone call with President Donald Trump.

Trump berated Raffensperger in a Saturday phone call “to find” enough votes for him to win the state, according to a recording obtained by the Washington Post. The president lost Georgia to President-Elect Joe Biden by 11,779 votes during the November election.

In response to the phone call, the only Democrat on the Georgia State Board of Elections demanded Raffensperger launch a civil and criminal probe into the president. Raffensperger responded on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” claiming “a conflict of interest” would inhibit his office from investigating.

“I believe that because I had a conversation with the president, also he had a conversation with our chief investigator after we did the signature match audit of Cobb county last week, there may be a conflict of interest,” Raffensperger told George Stephanopoulos.

But he added, “I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

In the aftermath of the election, Trump has repeatedly targeted Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger, claiming that the two allowed fraud to occur. (RELATED: Georgia Senators Loeffler, Perdue Release Joint Statement Calling On GA Secretary Of State To Resign)

Last month, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face a tough run-off election on Tuesday that will decide the Republican Senate majority’s fate, demanded Raffensperger resign. (RELATED: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Says Secretary Of State Has Not Ordered Signature Audit)

“You’re an election official,” Stephanopoulos said to Raffensperger. “Did you consider it a lawful request when the president asked you to find the votes?”

“I’m not a lawyer. All I know is that we’ll follow the law, follow the process, truth matters and we’ve been fighting these rumors the last two months,” he responded.