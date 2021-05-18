REPORT: John Mulaney’s Wife Went To Rehab Over Issues Stemming From His Infidelity

John Mulaney’s wife Anna Marie Tendler reportedly went to rehab around the same time the comedian entered rehab for substance abuse issues.

Tendler attended rehab for issues stemming from Mulaney’s infidelity, a source told Page Six in a report published Monday.

“Anna Marie was in rehab at Silver Hill for [emotional]… and eating disorders,” the source reportedly told the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: John Mulaney Dating Olivia Munn Days After Reports Surfaced About His Divorce)

The source claimed Tendler didn’t discuss her marital issues while at the rehab facility, according to Page Six.

“She didn’t talk at all about that, we were all on our own journey of recovery,” the source told the outlet. “But it is clear she suffered during their marriage.”

Mulaney asked for a divorce from Tendler in February after he returned from his 60-day rehab program, Page Six first reported.

EXCLUSIVE: John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing after his rehab stay: ‘I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage’ https://t.co/F5s67k5PmR pic.twitter.com/5R385gIkv6 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 10, 2021

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler confirmed to the outlet through her representative. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Days after the divorce was announced, reports surfaced claiming Mulaney had started dating actress Olivia Munn following his separation from Tendler. The romance has not been confirmed by either Mulaney or Munn at this time.