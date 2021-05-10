‘I Am Heartbroken’: Anna Marie Tendler Announces Divorce From John Mulaney After Rehab Stay

John Mulaney’s wife Anna Marie Tendler announced the couple is divorcing after 6 years and said she’s “heartbroken.”

"I am heartbroken that John [Mulaney] has decided to end our marriage," Tendler shared through her spokesperson, Page Six reported in a piece published Monday.

“I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for 38-year-old actor told the outlet "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Sources shared the comedian reportedly asked his wife for a divorce three months ago after checking himself into a 60 days rehab center in December of last year to deal with his with alcohol and drug battle.

The rehab center Mulaney reportedly checked into was a facility in Pennsylvania that deals with cocaine and alcohol addiction. In February the outlet noted he was out and had entered an outpatient care.

“John has completed 60 days in rehab, and now he’s in outpatient sober care,” a source shared at the time. “He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

In an interview in 2019 with Esquire, the superstar comedian talked about drinking at an early age and how that led him to start using drugs.