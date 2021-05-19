A$AP Rocky Confirms That He’s Dating Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially a major power couple in the music industry.

Speculation has swirled around the two being together since 2020 when they were publicly spending time with each other, but there's never been concerete confirmation.

Well, there is now! The star rapper told GQ the famous singer is “the love of my life,” and he called her “my lady.”

“So much better. So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one,” Rocky responded when asked what it’s like to be in a relationship.

If there was ever a power couple in music these days, you’re looking at one with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

She’s arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, and he’s one of the best rappers in the game.

In fact, Rocky is so important to the culture that I endorsed the idea of using the military to rescue him when Sweden essentially held him hostage.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and we didn’t have to start kicking doors in.

As a pro-love publication, I’m glad to see Rocky and Rihanna are open with their relationship! We’ll never be against that!