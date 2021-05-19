Barack Obama Asked About Secret Alien Labs When He Was President, Says There Are Things He Can’t Tell The Public

Former President Barack Obama asked about aliens during his time in office.

Aliens and UFOs are all over the news these days thanks to several mysterious sightings of unidentified objects. Well, it turns out even Obama wanted to know the truth years ago.

“When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama told James Corden during a recent episode of “The Late Late Show,” according to the New York Post. Obama did admit that his curiosity drove him to find out whether or not the U.S. has secret labs.

“Look, the truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, ‘All right, is there the lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?’ They did a little bit of research, and the answer was ‘No.'”

“But what is true — and I’m actually being serious here — is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama further added, according to the same report.

“There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up,” says Senator Marco Rubio, who has called for a detailed analysis on unidentified aerial phenomena. https://t.co/BxU4tf5qMi pic.twitter.com/eOPu5xGrOl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021

As I’ve said many times at this point, the chatter about UFOs isn’t going away at any point in the near future.

People are absolutely fascinated by UFOs, and it’s not hard to see why. We have stuff flying around and our military can’t identify it. That’s a major issue.

When even a former president is out here talking about how it’s real and he can’t go into the full details, then you know this isn’t just a bunch of lunatics online.



I can’t wait to see who comes forward next. We’re not even close to being done.