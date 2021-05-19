Pelosi’s House Rule Damages Public’s Perception Of Vaccines, Brett Giroir Says

Retired Adm. Brett Giroir, a former member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Wednesday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask rule damages the public’s trust in vaccines.

Giroir appeared Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Story,” where he called the mask requirement on the House floor that became subject of House Republicans’ discontent Tuesday “pure political theater” that is “not based in science.”

“If you’ve been fully vaccinated, it’s safe for you to be unmasked and very importantly it’s safe for other people even if they haven’t been vaccinated to be around you unmasked. You are protected and you’re safe around others,” Giroir said, echoing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) rationale for issuing an updated guidance allowing vaccinated people to forgo masks while indoors.

“The rule of speaker Pelosi is pure political theater. It’s not based in science.”

Giroir also pondered the wider ramifications of Pelosi’s mask rule.

“It’s actually sending the wrong message to Americans again. We should be inspiring confidence in the vaccine, and what Americans are seeing is the Biden administration is talking the talk but the speaker of the house is not walking the walk,” the former White House COVID-19 testing czar said.

“I think this is dangerous to public health and needs to be fixed,” he added.

Previously, a cohort of over thirty House Republicans, spearheaded by Republican Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs, have sent a letter to Pelosi, demanding returning the House to normalcy by revoking House Resolution 38.

“Speaker Pelosi, In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released on May 13, 2021 we urge you to immediately return to normal voting procedures and end mandatory mask requirements in the House of Representatives,” the Thursday letter read.

A group of around nine House Republicans reportedly refused to wear masks during the floor vote Tuesday. The open defiance of the mask mandate resulted in the representatives receiving letters threatening fines for future violations of the requirement.