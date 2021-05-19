REPORT: Queen Elizabeth II ‘Devastated’ After Puppy Brought In To Cheer Her Up Dies

A puppy bought for Queen Elizabeth II after her late husband fell ill has reportedly died.

The dachshund-corgi mix, named Fergus, was only five months old at the time of its death, according to a report published Tuesday by The Sun.

Queen Elizabeth II is grieving the death of one of two puppies that she was given shortly before her husband Prince Philip died, according to a report Wednesday. | @AFP https://t.co/vD0ehPPsA9 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 19, 2021

“The Queen is absolutely devastated,” an insider told the outlet. “The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.” (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Speaks Out For The First Time Since Prince Philip’s Death)

“Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband,” the source continued. “On top of that, there’s been the problems with her grandson, Harry.”

Prince Andrew had “surprised his mom with two new puppies when she felt down and alone in the castle,” The Sun previously reported.

The puppy had reportedly been named after the Queen’s uncle, Captain Fergus Bowes-Lyon, according to The Sun.

The puppy’s reported death follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip.

Philip was 99 years old at the time of his death.

The royal family announced Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9. The family celebrated the life of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 17.

Before his death, Prince Philip was hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” as previously reported. He later had a heart procedure before returning home from the month-long hospital stay.