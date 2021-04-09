Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Release Subtle Tribute To Prince Philip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a subtle tribute Friday in honor of Prince Philip.

The message was shared on the Archewell website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honor Prince Philip in a tribute section on their website. “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.” pic.twitter.com/Phh0wNferz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2021

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED,” the statement concluded. (RELATED: Prince Philip Dies At 99 Years Old)

The royal family announced Prince Philip, husband to Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old at the time of his death.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement continued. “Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Duke of Edinburgh returned home from a month-long stay in the hospital in March. Prince Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” the outlet previously reported.

Prince Philip was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital and underwent a heart operation, as previously reported.

The Duke of Edinburgh officially retired from his royal role in 2017.