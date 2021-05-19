Retailers Plead Guilty To Disguising Designer Steroids As ‘Dietary Supplements’

Two men and a retailer in California pleaded guilty to selling steroids disguised as dietary supplements, according to the Department of Justice.

Arkansas resident Justin Smith, 35, pleaded guilty to selling controlled substances labeled as “dietary supplements.” He also admitted to knowing that illegally selling designer steroids would lead to criminal punishment as stated by the Designer Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2014, according to the DOJ.

Smith owned an online retailer called Legendary Supplements, which profited most from products that contained steroids. He had sold over 60,000 capsules of the illegal substance in 2015 and 2016, the DOJ statement said. (RELATED: Supplement Company Owner Sentenced For Selling Unapproved ‘Steroid-Like Drugs’)

In a separate case in California, Leonard Shemtob, 39, also pleaded guilty to selling controlled substances. Shemtob owned an online store called Strong Supplements that marketed products for bodybuilding which contained designer steroids. He also admitted to knowing that selling his products was illegal, The DOJ reported.

“This week’s actions represent our continued commitment to pursuing and bringing to justice those who mislead the public and attempt to subvert the regulatory functions of the FDA,” said Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations for the FDA Catherine A. Hermsen, according to the DOJ.

Smith will be sentenced on Nov. 12 and Shemtob and his company will be sentenced on Dec. 6. Both men are subject to a maximum of 10 years in prison. Shemtob’s company, Strong Supplements LLC, could face a five-year probation period and a $2,500,000 fine, the DOJ reported.

Smith and Shemtob bought the steroids from Blackstone Labs LLC, a Florida-based corporation. Blackstone Labs has been charged for its connection with a conspiracy to sell illegal substances, the DOJ reported.