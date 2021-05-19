Russian Woman Weighing 224 Pounds Accused Of Killing Her Husband By Suffocating Him With Her Butt

A Russian woman has reportedly been convicted of killing her husband, and she allegedly used her butt to do it.

According to the New York Post, a local media report cited by East2West claims that Tatyana O. suffocated her husband Aidar to death using her butt during an argument in Novokuznetsk, Russia.

The woman weighs 224 pounds, and was eventually convicted of causing death by negligence, according to the same report.

Despite initially avoiding a murder charge, Tatyana O. might now be charged with the murder of her husband, despite the fact she allegedly just wanted him to calm down after possibly drinking too much.

Well, he's now dead and she might have to pay a big price in the end.

Obviously, she hasn't been convicted of murder yet, but she has already caught one case for the alleged butt-induced suffocation.

I can’t believe I just typed that out, but here we are.

Russia is truly a strange and bizarre place full of strange and bizarre people. That much is for sure. I should be more shocked by the fact a woman allegedly suffocated a guy to death with her butt over there, but I’m really not.

At this point, I’ll believe just about anything that comes out of Russia.

Never change, Russia! Never change!