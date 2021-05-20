Here Are The 35 Republicans That Voted For The Jan. 6 Commission

Thirty-five House Republicans voted in favor of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite the opposition of party leadership.
The 35 Republicans, including former Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney and Freshman Class President Stephanie Bice, joined all 217 present Democrats in supporting the legislation. Although House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had initially suggested that the commission would be a free vote, he and Minority Whip Steve Scalise later backtracked and urged their members to vote against the legislation. (RELATED: Biden White House Calls For 9/11 Style Commission Into Jan. 6, Increased Security At Capitol)
Republican New York Rep. John Katko and Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson agreed to a deal on the commission, which would consist of five Republican and five Democratic appointees. “There has been a growing consensus that the January 6th attack is of a complexity and national significance that what we need [is] an independent commission to investigate,” they said in a joint statement.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would oppose the legislation after meeting with other Republican senators.
Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted to create the Jan. 6 commission:
- Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon
- Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz
- Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice
- Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney
- Utah Rep. John Curtis
- Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis
- Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick
- Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
- New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino
- Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez
- Texas Rep. Tony Gonzalez
- Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez
- Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest
- Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler
- Arkansas Rep. French Hill
- Illinois Rep. Trey Hollingsworth
- New York Rep. Chris Jacobs
- South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson
- Ohio Rep. David Joyce
- New York Rep. John Katko
- Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger
- West Virginia Rep. David McKinley
- Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks
- Utah Rep. Blake Moore
- Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse
- New York Rep. Tom Reed
- South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice
- Florida Rep. Maria Salazar
- New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith
- Texas Rep. Van Taylor
- Michigan Rep. Fred Upton
- California Rep. David Valadao
- Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack