Here Are The 35 Republicans That Voted For The Jan. 6 Commission

Thirty-five House Republicans voted in favor of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite the opposition of party leadership.

The 35 Republicans, including former Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney and Freshman Class President Stephanie Bice, joined all 217 present Democrats in supporting the legislation. Although House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had initially suggested that the commission would be a free vote, he and Minority Whip Steve Scalise later backtracked and urged their members to vote against the legislation. (RELATED: Biden White House Calls For 9/11 Style Commission Into Jan. 6, Increased Security At Capitol)

Republican New York Rep. John Katko and Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson agreed to a deal on the commission, which would consist of five Republican and five Democratic appointees. “There has been a growing consensus that the January 6th attack is of a complexity and national significance that what we need [is] an independent commission to investigate,” they said in a joint statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would oppose the legislation after meeting with other Republican senators.

Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted to create the Jan. 6 commission: