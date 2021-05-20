Boston Red Sox Shares Video Of Jennifer Lopez Amid Break Up With Alex Rodriguez

The Boston Red Sox really miss Jennifer Lopez following her split with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Major League Baseball team shared a TikTok Wednesday expressing its feelings for J-Lo.

WATCH:

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019, We will never forget you,” the team captioned the video. “Come back soon. We miss you.” (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ That Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck)

“Miss you, J-Lo,” the team captioned the video, which played “Never Forget You” by Zara Larsson.

Lopez had reportedly attended that game in 2019 with her ex-fiancé Rodriguez, Fox News noted.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split April 15.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement, People magazine reported at the time.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The musician reportedly began dating ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck shortly after her split with Rodriguez.