‘Finding The Truth’: Veteran Political Operatives Start Bipartisan UFO PAC

Three veteran political operatives have joined forces to start a political action committee (PAC) advocating for the disclosure of information pertaining to UFOs.

The founder of UFO PAC is public relations executive Darius Fisher. Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant, and Peter Ragone, a political advisor to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom join Fisher in the political alliance.

The group’s mission is to “disclose, declassify, and demystify all information relating to UFOs,” according to Politico.

Mackowiak says that the unlikely group was formed due to the bipartisan nature of the topic.

“I don’t know that there is a partisan angle to the issue of, you know, classified information and transparency related to UFOs,” Mackowiak said. (RELATED: Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says The Government Has Proof Of UFO’s Doing Things Humans Don’t Have The Tech For)

The subject of UFOs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon [UAP] has become a hot topic in American media since the release of three videos showing mysterious objects in 2017.

However, Mackowiak says that the project isn’t just about UFO disclosure.

“I really think there’s an opportunity here, if we get our house in order and become more transparent with this information, you can see an explosion of the next five to 10 years of interest in STEM education, and that would be all too good,” he said. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Authenticity Of UFO Footage That Shows Flying Object Defying The Laws Of Physics)

Congress gave the Pentagon a June deadline to deliver a report on the existence and potential threat of UAPs.