Jen Psaki Incorrectly States ‘A Number Of Officers’ Died On Jan. 6

White House press secretary Jen Psaki incorrectly claimed that “a number of officers” died on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riots, at a White House press briefing on Thursday.

“Obviously, the president’s view is that there were a number of officers who lost their lives, paid a tremendous sacrifice, on a day that will be a stain on our democracy for many years to come, and certainly, many who survived,” Psaki said. “This will be a long-lasting trauma. I’d have to check on the letter and the status of that.” (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki On Biden’s ‘Neanderthal’ Comment After CDC Gives New Mask Guidance)



Psaki made the comments while answering a question about an open letter sent by Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone earlier this month.

The Capitol riots occurred on January 6 and there were not any officers who died that day. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died on January 7 after he engaged rioters who entered the building. The chief medical examiner of D.C. concluded that he suffered two strokes and died of natural causes. There was not any evidence of any internal or external injuries to Sicknick, the Washington Post reported.

Two Capitol Police officers, Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood committed suicide several days after the riot. However, none of the officers died the day of the riot.