Nebraska And Northwestern Will Play Football In Ireland In 2022

Nebraska and Northwestern are headed overseas for an upcoming football game.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats will travel to Dublin, Ireland for an Aug. 27, 2022 game, according to releases from both programs.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Illinois in Ireland in 2020, but the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

I really don’t understand this at all. Why are Big 10 football teams traveling overseas to play games? Why is this necessary?

I understand the NFL playing games in London to grow the league’s brand, but that’s pro football. That makes sense.

This is college football. Why are fans being robbed of a home game so that fans in Ireland can watch Nebraska play Northwestern?

Look, I have nothing against the people of Ireland. I’m sure that if I went to Ireland that I’d get along with them very well.

The Irish people I know like to drink, I like to drink and that’s good enough for me. However, when it comes to football, we’re talking about a different beast.

Let the young men play in front of their home fans. There’s no reason to ship college teams to Ireland.*

*Unless it’s Wisconsin and I’m going. I’ll accept that!