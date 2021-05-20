Unmasked Individuals Must Show Proof Of Vaccination Status In Oregon

As of Wednesday, May 19, the Oregon Health Authority requires businesses, employers and religious institutions to enforce the mask mandate on individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Businesses, employers and faith institutions must ask individuals show proof they have received the coronavirus vaccine prior to entering their facilities without a mask, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Individuals who do not have not received the vaccine – or individuals who do not have proof of receiving the vaccine – must continue to wear a mask inside Oregon’s establishments, according to the OHA’s website. Only those who are vaccinated may remove their masks, OHA’s website states.

“Businesses, employers and faith institutions now have the option to adjust their masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to no longer wear a mask in their establishments,” OHA’s website states. (RELATED: ‘Too Risky’: Progressives Are Upset CDC Lifted Mask Mandate)

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or social distance unless required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses.

Oregon is one of 17 states and the District of Columbia that have some form of a mask mandate in place, according to U.S. News & World Report.