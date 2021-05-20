‘Holy Crap’: Sen. Cruz Reacts To Video Comparing Russian Military Ad To ‘Woke, Emasculated’ US

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reacted to a video Thursday comparing a Russian army advertisement to one recently aired by the U.S. Army.

“Holy crap,” Cruz tweeted. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.”

The video, posted by @Pardes Selsh, shows chiseled, sculpted Russian soldiers getting out of bed, marching, doing pushups, jumping out of planes and aiming guns. It then cuts to the U.S. Army’s advertisement– a cartoon describing how a girl raised by two moms answered her calling by joining the United States Army. ( RELATED: BARR: ‘Wokeness’ In The Armed Forces Is Undermining Our War-fighting Ability)

“It begins in California with a little girl raised by two moms,” the protagonist in the U.S. Army advertisement states.

She continues, “With such powerful role models, I finished high school at the top of my class, and after meeting with an army recruiter, I found it: a way to prove my inner strength. I’m U.S. Army Corporal Emma Malone Lord and I answered my calling.”

In a speech given to Howard University’s ROTC program, U.S. Army Gen. Mike Milley talked about diversity and inclusivity to the 21 cadets graduating from the historically black college.

“One of the key strengths of the American military is our diversity and fighting for a common cause and we must get better,” Milley said.

Cruz did not respond for further comment about his tweet.