Oprah Winfrey Defends Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s String Of Tell-All Interviews

TV personality Oprah Winfrey defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to participate in a string of tell-all interviews.

"Privacy doesn't mean silence," Winfrey said during an appearance Friday on the "TODAY" show.

“You know, I ask for privacy, and I’m talking all the time,” Winfrey continued. “So, I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves — to not to be intruded and invaded upon. That’s what people are missing.”

Prince Harry and Markle participated in a tell-all interview with Winfrey that aired in March. More recently, Prince Harry participated in an interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast where he spoke about his childhood.

Winfrey claimed neither Markle or Prince Harry have “shared any regrets” about their tell-all interview.

“They have not shared any regrets with me,” Winfrey told hosts Hoda Kotb. “I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, ‘Why did they leave?’ And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood.”