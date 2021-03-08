Outlets Airing Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Interview Reportedly Must Adhere To Four Conditions

Outlets that chose to air Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey could only do so if four conditions were met, The Australian reported.

Any network wishing to air the interview between the royals and Winfrey was not allowed to edit the footage in any way, the Australian newspaper claimed in an article published Monday. The outlets were also allegedly not allowed to edit a prepared synopsis of the interview that was pre-approved by Markle and Prince Harry.

Networks set to air the footage could reportedly only air ads sent to them by the couple. Outlets could also only use pre-approved still photos, Page Six noted. (RELATED: Is Meghan Markle Going To Finish The Job We Started In 1776?)

This seems pretty on-brand for Markle and Prince Harry. They’ve been seemingly obsessed with controlling the narrative for a long time. But, honestly, why wouldn’t they be? Markle and Prince Harry make headlines no matter what they do.

Meghan Markle says the palace had an active role in ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Prince Harry. ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry’ airs Sunday, March 7 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rsPbpOOeUf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 4, 2021

Markle also accused the royal press team of not defending the couple in the news during the interview with Winfrey. This could easily be the couple’s way of protecting themselves.

The royal couple dropped bombshells during the sit-down interview, accusing the palace of racism. Prince Harry also claimed his father and brother are “trapped” within the royal family.