Tammy Duckworth Takes Aim At Ted Cruz Over His ‘Emasculated Military’ Comment

Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth went after Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over his claim that the United States military was being emasculated.

“Holy crap,” Duckworth tweeted Thursday evening. “Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn’t suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?” (RELATED: ‘Nothing Mitch McConnell Loves More’: Meghan McCain Says Tammy Duckworth Is Playing Into GOP’s Hands)

Holy crap. Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn’t suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment? https://t.co/Ja3P78wnrv — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) May 20, 2021

Cruz had tweeted his comment hours earlier, saying, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….”

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

The Texas senator was responding to a video that compared recruitment videos for the Russian Army and the United States Army side by side.

Russian army ad vs US army ad

2021pic.twitter.com/tGQeY3dJa6 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 19, 2021

And Cruz was hardly alone in his response to the comparison.

Wow. America has been conquered ???? https://t.co/nfieyUYSYH — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 21, 2021

We are screwed. https://t.co/ntZGnr7TX9 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 20, 2021

Remember how I told you how weak we are? Please watch. https://t.co/HdBgfC9NVA — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) May 20, 2021