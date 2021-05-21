Politics

Tammy Duckworth Takes Aim At Ted Cruz Over His ‘Emasculated Military’ Comment

Screen Shot 2021-05-21 at 9.52.36 AM
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth went after Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over his claim that the United States military was being emasculated.

“Holy crap,” Duckworth tweeted Thursday evening. “Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn’t suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?” (RELATED: ‘Nothing Mitch McConnell Loves More’: Meghan McCain Says Tammy Duckworth Is Playing Into GOP’s Hands)

Cruz had tweeted his comment hours earlier, saying, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….”

The Texas senator was responding to a video that compared recruitment videos for the Russian Army and the United States Army side by side.

And Cruz was hardly alone in his response to the comparison.