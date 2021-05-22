PA First State To Limit Governor’s Power On Pandemic Restrictions

Pennsylvanians voted to limit Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic powers in the state’s primary on Tuesday, making the Keystone State the first in the country to do so, ABC 27 reported.

Two constitutional amendments proposed by Republicans in the State Legislature to curb the governor’s powers were on the ballot Tuesday, ABC 27 reported. Their actions to put the proposal on the ballot were in response to the actions taken by Wolf during the pandemic.

Last night, Pennsylvanians voted to reject Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s overreach of executive powers after his failed COVID response – a clear sign of accountability coming in 2022. Congratulations to Republicans for keeping our seats RED! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 19, 2021

The first ballot question asked: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to change existing law and increase the power of the General Assembly to unilaterally terminate or extend a disaster emergency declaration—and the powers of Commonwealth agencies to address the disaster regardless of its severity pursuant to that declaration—through passing a concurrent resolution by simple majority, thereby removing the existing check and balance of presenting a resolution to the Governor for approval or disapproval?”

54% of the voters chose ‘yes’ for each of the questions on Tuesday, NBC 10 reported. More than two million Pennsylvanians voted in the election, which is less than 25% of the state’s registered voters.