Massive Brawl Breaks Out On A Plane In Wild Viral Video

A group of idiots thought it was a great idea to get in a brawl while on a plane.

In a video tweeted by @_Triceeeey, several people were trading blows while the plane was actually in the air. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They weren’t fighting while waiting to take off! These morons were fighting while cruising thousands of feet in the sky. Watch the absolutely absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

How you fighting on the plane? MID AIR?!!! ????????MID FUCKING AIR!!! pic.twitter.com/MW7IElqoGu — Chanelle ???????? (@_Triceeeey) May 22, 2021

It blows my mind that people like this exist. How stupid do you need to be in order to get in a fight while on a plane? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Not just on a plane, but on a plane that is in the middle of flying. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As I’ve said many times, if you’re a full grown adult and you get into fights, then you’re just an insanely stupid person. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s that simple. If you get into fights, then you’re a clown.

At the same time, the internet lives for stupidity like this. Of all the fight videos I’ve seen recently, there’s no question that this is right at the top of the list.