Republican Rep. Appeals $500 Pelosi Fine For Not Wearing A Mask On House Floor

Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast appealed a $500 fine Monday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not wearing a mask on the House floor, according to Fox News.

Mast was fined $500 after he failed to wear a mask on the House floor, according to the report. Pelosi said she would not lift the House of Representatives’ mask mandate until all members are fully vaccinated. House members who refuse to wear their masks are subject to a $500 fine for the first offense and a $2500 fine for subsequent offenses.

“I am appealing Speaker Pelosi’s $500 fine because I was in full compliance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, and it is unlawful,” Mast said in a statement. “The scientists at the CDC told us if you are fully vaccinated, you can go about your life without wearing a mask or physically distancing. So, that’s what I’m doing.”

Today, I am formally appealing Speaker Pelosi’s UNLAWFUL and UNSCIENTIFIC $500 mask fine. READ HERE: pic.twitter.com/S6PqRsWjjy — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 24, 2021

“It has never been about following the science for Speaker Pelosi. It has always been about power and control,” he added. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Seen On Video Hugging, Chatting While Maskless In Crowded White House Room Despite Her Own Policy)

The Florida Congressman sent a letter to the chair of the House Ethics Committee, Democratic Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, and ranking member Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski explaining that he is fully vaccinated and is thus in compliance with CDC guidelines.

“I am fully vaccinated and followed the science, which on May 13, 2021, was updated by the CDC to state that ‘fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting,'” Mast wrote.

“Any requirements to the contrary are reliant on the CDC guidance and so must fall within the CDC’s update,” he said. The CDC announced on May 13 that vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors unless they are in crowded areas.