‘She Makes Michelle Bachmann Look Like Eleanor Roosevelt’: Joy Behar Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene For Nazi Comparison

Joy Behar said Monday that Republican leadership is not doing enough to rein Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in.

Behar joined her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” to discuss the Georgia congresswoman’s comments referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandates as reminiscent of Nazi Germany. (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Ocasio-Cortez A ‘Terrorist’ — ‘Responsible For Attacks On Jewish People’)

“This is from the woman whose party stands with Israel,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg began. “Where are all her colleagues telling her that she’s minimizing the horror of six million Jews being mass-murdered by comparing to wearing a piece of cloth over your face? Beh! What the hell? Joy, is this finally going to turn the tide on Greene? Are her people going to finally say shut up and sit down? This is ridiculous.”

“I don’t think so,” Behar replied. “Republicans didn’t do anything when she called Jewish lasers the cause of wildfires in California and when she liked, as they say, a Facebook post that said that they should put bullets in Nancy Pelosi’s head.”

“Ninety-four of the Republicans in the House voted not to do anything about her,” Behar continued. “I must point out when Ilhan Omar tweeted it was ‘all about the Benjamins,’ which I hated that, and I hate anti-Semitism from any party. At least in that situation Pelosi and the entire Democratic leadership condemned it.”

Behar went on to accuse House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of standing down while Greene raised money for her own reelection “on the back of Jews,” adding, “they love Israel, but they don’t like Jews apparently. I don’t even understand it.”

“This woman is delusional and unhinged,” Behar concluded. “She makes Michelle Bachmann look like Eleanor Roosevelt. Every time she opens her mouth, I just want to scream.”