Marvel Releases The Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘Eternals’

“Eternals” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie from Marvel.

The plot of the latest superhero film, according to IMDB, is, “The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, that doesn’t tell us much. However, the trailer seems to indicate that the movie will span several different time periods and parts of the globe. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said many times before, I’m not the biggest Marvel fan on the planet. In fact, I don’t watch a Marvel film at this point unless it really jumps off the page to me.

Well, I think it’s fair to say that “Eternals” looks like it’s going to be a lit time.

The Eternals pic.twitter.com/EjOnxQBSCI — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 24, 2021

Not only does the movie look outstanding, but the cast is also incredible. Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington are all in the movie.

If that’s not an all-star cast, then I don’t know what the hell would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Eternals (@eternals)

You can catch “Eternals” starting Nov. 5. It looks awesome.