Chris Evans Reacts To Reports About Him Allegedly Reprising ‘Captain America’ Role

Chris Evans had a few things to say about those reports that surfaced Thursday regarding him allegedly reprising his “Captain America” role.

The 39-year-old actor definitely got everyone's attention when he tweeted simply, "news to me," along with a shrugging shoulder emoji.

News to me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

"The Avengers" star's tweet came out shortly after Deadline reported that, "Captain America Eyes Return To The MCU As Chris Evans Nears Deal To Reprise Role In Future Marvel Project."

Not long after the initial tweet, the “Avengers: Endgame” star tweeted, “Some of the gif responses are priceless good work, everyone.”

Some of the gif responses are priceless good work, everyone — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

In the original article, sources told the outlet that Evans was getting ready to “dust off” his “Captain America” attire and is reportedly ready to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “some form.”

The piece went on to note that, Steve Rogers’ (aka Captain America) role would likely not be for a solo film around the superhero, but reportedly an appearance as the Marvel hero “in at least one more film, if not two.”

Well, we fans will just have to wait and see.