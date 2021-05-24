‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad

Meghan McCain slammed media during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” arguing that concern about anti-semitism was very one-sided.

McCain said that there was a concerted effort to make an example of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for anti-semitic remarks while a similar effort was underway to either ignore or excuse similar statements from prominent Democrats. (RELATED: ‘If My Dad Had Been Accused Of Sexual Assault’: Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo For Not Covering Bad News About His Brother)

WATCH:

McCain joined her co-hosts in a conversation about Greene’s recent comments referring to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “terrorist” and blaming her for recent attacks on Jewish people.

“Meghan, I mean, have you — what are your thoughts on this?” Whoopi Goldberg asked. “Are you trying to figure out, like I think I am, why there is no one saying, hey, why her own party isn’t dragging her in saying, listen, you can’t do this?”

“Well, I mean, I can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, I think she’s a crazy person,” McCain began, noting that Greene had already been stripped of her committee assignments and had no power in Congress.

“Juxtaposed when Ilhan Omar said that Jewish people had ‘hypnotized the world’ and it was ‘all about the Benjamins’ — she’s still on the Foreign Relations Committee and she’s able to dictate our foreign policy in the United States of America. So what do you expect Republicans to do? I think that’s taking more action against a crazy person than I would say the Democrats are doing on the left,” McCain continued.

She went on to point out the fact that anti-semitic attacks had been rising dramatically not just in the U.S. but all over the world.

“I would love if the energy is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans then the Squad is the face of the Democrats — I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what’s happening on the left,” McCain added.

“Quite frankly this is how people get red-pilled. They’re red-pilled when they see the blatant bias in the media. It’s because the media doesn’t want the Squad to look bad. They just want Marjorie Taylor [Greene] to look bad. Anti-semitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country,” she said. “When you talk about Holocaust survivors, my producer —”

“Yes, it is,” Goldberg interrupted, saying that she was cutting away to a break just as McCain began another thought.

“Why are you cutting me off?” McCain protested.

“Because we have to go Meghan. Why do you think I’m cutting you off?” Goldberg pushed back.