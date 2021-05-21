‘If My Dad Had Been Accused Of Sexual Assault’: Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo For Not Covering Bad News About His Brother

Meghan McCain laid into CNN anchor Chris Cuomo during a Friday segment of ABC’s “The View,” saying that he was a hypocrite for not covering bad news about his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

McCain argued that if her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, had ever been accused of sexual assault, she would have considered it part of her job in media to address it whether it was uncomfortable to do so.”There’s no crying in baseball,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Excuse Me, I’m Not Done’: Joy Behar And Meghan McCain Square Off In Explosive Segment On Fauci And Vaccine Hesitancy)

WATCH:

Co-host Joy Behar asked McCain whether she thought it was wrong for Chris Cuomo to privately advise his brother on how to respond to accusations of sexual harassment — which the CNN anchor admitted to doing — so long as he had recused himself from covering the New York governor on his show.

“Well, I just think it’s really hypocritical. As Ana pointed out, we’re all in positions where we work in media and politics. We have to talk about people that we love,” McCain replied. “Quite frankly if my dad had been accused of sexual assault, I would be talking about it on ‘The View.’ I’m not a snowflake, and I’m not Chris Cuomo. I do love my family and my dad. There’s no crying in baseball. This is the job we signed up for. If you can’t hack it, do something else.”

McCain went on to point out that Chris Cuomo had only just recused himself from covering his brother when popular opinion had turned south.

“During the height of Cuomo mania, he was having his brother on every night,” she said. “He was making jokes with giant Q-tips, with prop comedy as older people in nursing homes and people with disabilities were having COVID positive patients in there and dying, including my own friend Janice Dean’s Mother- and father-in-law. I think that Chris Cuomo is a macabre ghoul … CNN can’t have it both ways,” she said.

She argued that if he was able to cover his brother when everything was looking good for him, he should be able to do so when the news was not necessarily in his favor.

“I too have family in politics. It’s tough. I talk about them on air, and I have when it’s hard. Grow up,” she added.

Joy Behar protested, arguing that it was no different than Fox News host Sean Hannity admitting that he had privately advised former President Donald Trump and members of his family, but McCain pushed back.

“It was Andrew Cuomo that was accused of sexual assault, not Chris Cuomo the TV host and the brother. And also, Fox is above board about it, they talk about it. Chris Cuomo pretended like he wasn’t. He got caught,” McCain said. “That’s the difference.”

Behar continued to argue, saying that Andrew Cuomo’s mistake was in having other people on the call when he spoke to his brother. “There’s no reason why brothers can’t talk to each other. I’m sure you would do the same thing, if your brother was in trouble,” she said.

McCain insisted that she would still be willing to talk about the issue on the show regardless, adding, “I’m paid to be on TV to talk about the news. If my family was in the news, even if they did something bad, if my brother was accused of sexual assault or killing old people, I would talk about it on ‘The View’ and I would say this is really hard, but he needs to be held accountable. Apparently, it’s too much for Chris Cuomo to do and for CNN to hold him accountable to do, which is the difference between CNN and me.”