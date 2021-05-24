Netflix Releases Sinister Teaser For ‘A Classic Horror Story’

Netflix’s new movie “A Classic Horror Story” looks incredibly creepy.

The plot of the movie, according to the teaser’s description, is simply, “Music for children, an abandoned house, five strangers: it looks like the classic horror movie and instead…” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, that’s not a lot to go on, and preview doesn’t provide much else. However, it will make you very uneasy. Give it a watch below.

I did some searching around the web for details on “A Classic Horror Story,” and there aren’t a ton out there. It’s an Italian film described as a combination of “Midsommar” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” according to SlashFilm.com.

While horror isn’t my favorite genre, I can certainly get down for a great scary movie if it’s good. At the very least, I think it’s safe to say “A Classic Horror Story” looks very sinister and unsettling.

The music in the teaser combined with what we were seeing was enough to make my skin crawl.

Beberapa still image A Classic Horror Story pic.twitter.com/Ir00Owm19Z — paradigma film (@paradigmafilm) May 21, 2021

You can catch “A Classic Horror Story” on Netflix starting July 14. If the preview is a solid indication of things to come, then we’re in for a terrifying time.