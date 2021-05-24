DeSantis Torches Reporter, Asks Why Iran Leader Is ‘Allowed Talk About Killing Jews’ On Social Media But Trump Is Banned

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis torched a reporter Monday who asked whether the governor signed a Big Tech censorship bill because of former President Donald Trump.

“You’re loyal to former President Donald Trump, and Donald Trump is now a resident in Florida and he was de-platformed,” the unidentified reporter asks. “Is this bill for him?”

“The bill is for everyday Floridians, this is what we’ve said and it will allow any Floridian to be able to provide what they’re doing. But I do think that’s another issue that has been brought to bear: when you de-platform the president of the United States but you let Ayatollah Khomeini talk about killing Jews, that is wrong,” DeSantis said, referring to the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The crowd went into thunderous applause in response.

DeSantis‘ remarks received a standing ovation and a barrage of cheers and support. (RELATED: ‘An Embarrassment To Our Country’: Trump Flames Big Tech Just Hours Before His Facebook Ban Was Upheld)

Twitter has come under fire for not censoring Khomeini after he called Zionists “filthy” while condemning the United Arab Emirates, among other statements he made on the platform.

The nation of Palestine is under various, severe pressures. Then, the UAE acts in agreement with the Israelis & filthy Zionist agents of the U.S. —such as the Jewish member of Trump’s family— with utmost cruelty against the interests of the World of Islam.#UAEStabsMuslims — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 1, 2020

While others were quick to call for censorship, Twitter chose not to censor the leader of Iran.

This anti-Semitism from a world leader would seem to violate the twitter guidelines. https://t.co/hSygv5XRIY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 1, 2020

Khomeini also called Israel a “cancerous growth” that needs to be “uprooted and destroyed,” according to The Times of Israel.

The Florida bill is set to “hold Big Tech accountable by driving transparency and safeguarding Floridians ability to access and participate in online platforms.”

Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021

Floridians will have the right to sue any companies that violate the new law, and the state attorney general can take action against any companies that violate the law as well. The law also prevents Big Tech from de-platforming Floridian political candidates, threatening a $250,000 daily fine on any social media company that de-platforms a candidate running for statewide office.