Republican Sen. John Kennedy Blames Biden For Turning US Into ‘Giant Sanctuary City’

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said President Joe Biden has turned the U.S. into a “giant sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants Monday on Fox News.

Kennedy said the Biden administration is responsible for the migrant surge at the southern border and that they continue to lie about the border being secured. The senator said the administration’s lax immigration policies has transformed the nation into a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.

“The Biden administration has almost completely halted any kind of deportation of people that are here illegally, America has become one giant sanctuary city,” Kennedy said. “And the same of all of this is in addition to violating the law and being dangerous, it undermines illegal immigration.”

The Biden administration enacted the 100-day moratorium that halted deportations of illegal immigrants for his first 100 days in office.

“Most Americans support legal immigration. I do. We welcome one million people to come into our country every year, we’re happy to have them,” he said.

Kennedy said the people in the Biden administration are radical and believe that border control is racist. (RELATED: ‘Like Making El Chapo The Drug Czar’: Sen. John Kennedy Questions Choice Of Kamala Harris As Illegal Immigration Head)

“The people he [Biden] has put around him are extremely radical. They live in ‘Crazytown,’ they need an exorcist. These folks really believe that vetting people at the border is racist,” he said. “They think that unlike any other country in the history of the world, we are supposed to just welcome anybody who wants to come in without asking any questions.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly claimed that the border is closed and advised migrants not to enter the southern border. Kennedy alleges that Mayorkas is being ordered by the administration to say the border is closed and that the American people do not believe it.

“I’m sure the secretary wants to keep his job. And I’m sure he’s been told by the Biden White House to just say ‘ok, the border’s closed.’ And so many people around President Biden believe that the American people are morons and that they’ll just believe whatever they see on television and they’re not morons and they don’t believe it because it’s not true.”

Kennedy said that two million people will have entered the country illegally by the end of the year.

“I’ve been to the border, if you believe the border is closed you believe in the tooth fairy, the Easter Bunny, and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes. We’ll have two million people come into the United States this year illegally, thanks to the Biden administration. They have no idea who they are except that they’re coming from all over the world.”

In April, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 178,622 migrants attempting entry through the southern border. This is a three percent increase from March, the CBP reported.