Hawley Resolution Goes After Progressive ‘Squad’ For ‘Anti-Israel Rhetoric’

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a resolution in the Senate on Tuesday condemning anti-Israel sentiments espoused by various media outlets and Democrats in Congress, as well as “antisemitic” attacks on Jewish people around the world.

The resolution is aimed at combating “acts of violence against Jewish people in the United States and around the world and the poisonous rhetoric from politicians and others promoted by the media that has helped inspire such violence is condemnable and has no place in society.” It also aims to celebrate “the innumerable contributions of American Jews to our Nation, culture, values, and way of life” and ensure they “are treated with dignity and respect; and receive the full protection of the law.”

The resolution mentions several instances of antisemitic violence that have gone viral on social media. One instance quoted in the video took place in the United Kingdom, where pro-Palestine demonstrators in vehicles were recorded yelling, “Fuck the Jews,” “Fuck their mothers” and “Rape their daughters.”

Another incident took place in Los Angeles, California, where pro-Palestine demonstrators threw objects and hurled racial epithets at Jewish men eating at a restaurant. (RELATED: Josh Hawley And Kirsten Gillibrand Are Teaming Up To Improve The Military’s Response To Sexual Assault)

The resolution also brought special attention to tweets made by Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — a group also known as “The Squad” — that Hawley characterized as “poisonous anti-Israel rhetoric… that has inflamed hatred and inspired escalating violence against Jews.”

It’s a new day. We are finally seeing mainstream media actually interview a Palestinian about the Israeli occupation, ethnic cleansing and apartheid system. https://t.co/cPlqG9qUro — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 12, 2021

Omar tweeted that Israel was overseeing “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians under an “apartheid system” May 11. Again, Omar claimed Israel is an “Apartheid state” in a May 16 tweet.

While many in the west are still uncomfortable calling Israel an Apartheid state, this Israeli man was saying it four years ago. It’s time to get on the right side of history. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 17, 2021

Tlaib called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu” and claimed Palestinians were “being massacred” by the Israeli government in a May 15 tweet.

Israel targeting media sources is so the world can’t see Israel’s war crimes led by the apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu. It’s so the world can’t see the killing of babies, children and their parents. It’s so the world can’t see Palestinians being massacred. https://t.co/AvDp3IuxUA — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 15, 2021

As Hamas and Israel were engaged in conflict, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “Apartheid states aren’t democracies,” in reference to Israel.

Apartheid states aren’t democracies. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

Bush, like Omar, accused Israel of ongoing “ethnic cleansing.”

A ceasefire ends the bombardment — not the violence. The Israeli military’s occupation continues. The blockade continues. The ethnic cleansing continues. Our government must stop funding the apartheid status quo. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 21, 2021

The Daily Caller reached out to each of these representatives about Hawley’s characterization of their remarks in the resolution, but did not receive comment.

Beyond calling out these members of Congress for their “anti-Israel rhetoric,” the resolution also “rejects the biased, incomplete, and inaccurate information promulgated by the news media in the United States about Israel and the Government of Israel’s efforts to protect its citizens from terrorism.”

Hawley’s resolution has garnered several Republican co-sponsors in the Senate, including Sen. Ted Cuz of Texas, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, among others. The resolution has been backed by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Family Research Council, as well.

“The sickening rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the United States and around the world must end, along with the hateful anti-Israel rhetoric from politicians and the media that inspires the violence,” Hawley said in a news release. “We must ensure that Jewish people receive the full protection of law owed to them as citizens of the United States.”