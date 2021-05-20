Politics

Pro-Palestinian Group Attacks Jewish People Outside Of LA Restaurant, Video Appears To Show. Police To Investigate

A group of pro-Palestinian individuals allegedly attacked Jewish people outside a Los Angeles restaurant

Brianna Lyman
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a possible hate crime after a group of Jewish diners were allegedly attacked by a pro-Palestine mob.

Footage posted to Twitter shows what appears to be two individuals eating outside of the Sushi Fumi restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. A group of pro-Palestinian individuals drives by, with one of the individuals in the car appearing to say that Jews should be “ashamed” of themselves.

Subsequent video posted to Twitter appears to show members of the pro-Palestinian group attacking two individuals on the sidewalk before one of the victims fights back. The unidentified victim was allegedly hospitalized.

Users on Twitter identified the victims as Iranian Jews.

A follow up video explains how the pro-Palestinian group allegedly asked who was Jewish and then proceeded to beat up the individuals who responded that they indeed were.

One of the diners who is not Jewish said the caravan began throwing bottles at him and his group, according to CBS Los Angeles. The man said he was attacked when he tried to defend the group and that the attackers used anti-Jewish profanities.

“It was a hate crime,” he reportedly said. “It was prepared, they came to fight with Jewish people.” (RELATED: REPORT: Rashida Tlaib Headlined Fundraiser Hosted By Activist Who Promoted Holocaust Denial)

The man told the outlet he had to go to the hospital after being pepper sprayed.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone responsible for the attacks.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the attacks in a series of tweets and said the LAPD was investigating the assault.

“We as a city condemn last night’s organized, anti-Semitic attack. Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city. LAPDHQ is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law,” Garcetti wrote on Twitter. “L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence our communities.”

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu said he was “appalled” by the attack in a statement.

“I’m appalled by what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack at a Beverly Grove restaurant last night. The reports and videos of what happened are disturbing and distressing. Everyone in our community should feel safe and respected.”

Another alleged attack shows an Orthodox man appearing to run through the parking lot with two cars chasing him.

Another video posted to social media appears to show the attack from the point of view of one of the Palestinian protesters. The caption of the video said, “This Zionist flipped us off for supporting Palestine. We went after him. Y’all some big ass p**sys bitches. You can run but you can’t hide.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the LAPD but did not receive a response at the time of publication.