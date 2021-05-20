Pro-Palestinian Group Attacks Jewish People Outside Of LA Restaurant, Video Appears To Show. Police To Investigate

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a possible hate crime after a group of Jewish diners were allegedly attacked by a pro-Palestine mob.

Footage posted to Twitter shows what appears to be two individuals eating outside of the Sushi Fumi restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. A group of pro-Palestinian individuals drives by, with one of the individuals in the car appearing to say that Jews should be “ashamed” of themselves.

???????? Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back. The pro-Palestinian group came to the sidewalk to fight. 1/ pic.twitter.com/rc72JhBPPj — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Subsequent video posted to Twitter appears to show members of the pro-Palestinian group attacking two individuals on the sidewalk before one of the victims fights back. The unidentified victim was allegedly hospitalized.

Reportedly the drivers were yelling “F**k the Jews.” You can see the pro-Palestinian group attacking two people on the sidewalk In this video, and one of them fights back. A victim is hospitalized. 2/ pic.twitter.com/YulLrKHq9b — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Users on Twitter identified the victims as Iranian Jews.

A follow up video explains how the pro-Palestinian group allegedly asked who was Jewish and then proceeded to beat up the individuals who responded that they indeed were.

Important video report by someone at the scene. Reportedly the pro-Palestinian group was going around town asking who is Jewish. The victims are apparently Iranian Jewish Americans along with an Armenian Lebanese individual who came to their defense during the attack. 5/ pic.twitter.com/SnRwomwiTI — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

One of the diners who is not Jewish said the caravan began throwing bottles at him and his group, according to CBS Los Angeles. The man said he was attacked when he tried to defend the group and that the attackers used anti-Jewish profanities.

“It was a hate crime,” he reportedly said. “It was prepared, they came to fight with Jewish people.” (RELATED: REPORT: Rashida Tlaib Headlined Fundraiser Hosted By Activist Who Promoted Holocaust Denial)

The man told the outlet he had to go to the hospital after being pepper sprayed.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone responsible for the attacks.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the attacks in a series of tweets and said the LAPD was investigating the assault.

“We as a city condemn last night’s organized, anti-Semitic attack. Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city. LAPDHQ is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law,” Garcetti wrote on Twitter. “L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence our communities.”

We as a city condemn last night’s organized, anti-Semitic attack. Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city.@LAPDHQ is investigating this assault as a hate crime, and we will respond with the full force of the law. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 19, 2021

L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for anti-Semitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles. And we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 19, 2021

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu said he was “appalled” by the attack in a statement.

“I’m appalled by what appears to be an anti-Semitic attack at a Beverly Grove restaurant last night. The reports and videos of what happened are disturbing and distressing. Everyone in our community should feel safe and respected.”

Another alleged attack shows an Orthodox man appearing to run through the parking lot with two cars chasing him.

???? UPDATE: Some LA Jewish community leaders are trying to get more information about this disturbing video which is being shared on WhatsApp. It appears to show an Orthodox Jew being chased by two cars from the pro-Palestinian caravan above. 6/ pic.twitter.com/EKZokNJNRe — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Another video posted to social media appears to show the attack from the point of view of one of the Palestinian protesters. The caption of the video said, “This Zionist flipped us off for supporting Palestine. We went after him. Y’all some big ass p**sys bitches. You can run but you can’t hide.”

???? More EVIDENCE this time shared by the perpetrators themselves, along with security footage: 13/ pic.twitter.com/oVtzEfnyWH — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

The Daily Caller has reached out to the LAPD but did not receive a response at the time of publication.