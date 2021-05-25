John Cena Apologizes To China For Calling Taiwan A Country

John Cena has apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country.

According to Newsweek, Cena was doing promotion for his upcoming movie “Fast & Furious 9” when he said that “Taiwan will be the first country to see” the film. Well, that didn’t sit well with the communist masters in Beijing because the star actor had to release an apology that resembled a hostage video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry for my mistake. Sorry, sorry. I’m very sorry. You must understand I love and respect China and Chinese people. Sorry. Goodbye,” Cena said in part while speaking Chinese, according to the same Newsweek report.

You can watch the full video below.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Yizhou Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

This is absolutely pathetic, and it’s just the latest example of how Hollywood bows down and kisses the feet of the Chinese dictatorship.

No matter what you think of the situation between China and Taiwan, the fact an American citizen had to apologize for calling the island a country is embarrassing.

The Chinese tell our celebrities to jump, and they ask how high.

A translation of what John Cena said, according to the South China Morning Post, as he apologized to China for calling Taiwan a “country”: https://t.co/h8d7btVYpB pic.twitter.com/HLR4QApR46 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 25, 2021

This nonsense has to come to a grinding halt and it needs to end immediately. The NBA already bows to the Chinese government and we now arguably have the most famous actor in Hollywood issuing an insanely cringe apology for calling Taiwan a country.

We can’t keep selling out to whatever the Chinese want. At some point, we have to draw a line in the sand, and if that means our movies aren’t released over there, then so be it. Continuing to let a communist regime dictate how Americans walk the line can’t ever be tolerated.