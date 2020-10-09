Editorial

China Will Broadcast An NBA Game For The First Time Since October 2019 With Game 5 Of The Finals

Oct 4, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a call during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. The Miami Heat won 115-104. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Game five of the NBA Finals will be the first NBA game to broadcast on Chinese state TV since October 2019.

According to Sham Charania, China’s ban on the broadcasting of games on state TV has been lifted for game five of the Finals between the Heat and Lakers at 9:00 EST Friday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ban was put in place after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey had the audacity to voice support for the freedom and human rights of people in Hong Kong.

Following Morey’s pro-freedom stance, China refused to broadcast games in the country. Morey’s pro-Hong Kong stance set off a firestorm in the NBA, and several players in the league seemingly chose to side with the communist dictatorship over human rights for the people oppressed by the Chinese government.

I’m glad to see the Chinese dictatorship and the NBA are finally working together again! It’s a match made in heaven!

When the Chinese dictatorship needed people to run cover for it, NBA players couldn’t run fast enough to help them.

Steve Kerr literally compared the human rights violations of the Chinese dictatorship to Americans owning AR-15s!

The NBA’s relationship with China is nothing short of shameful, and NBA players, other than Rudy Gobert, refusing to speak out against their human rights violations is pathetic.

The league brags about carrying so much about human rights, equality and all that good stuff, and then can’t bend the knee fast enough to a vicious dictatorship oppressing people.

If the NBA had real guts and actually stood for human rights, then they wouldn’t do any business with China. Of course, we all know that’s never going to happen!