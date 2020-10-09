China Will Broadcast An NBA Game For The First Time Since October 2019 With Game 5 Of The Finals

Game five of the NBA Finals will be the first NBA game to broadcast on Chinese state TV since October 2019.

According to Sham Charania, China’s ban on the broadcasting of games on state TV has been lifted for game five of the Finals between the Heat and Lakers at 9:00 EST Friday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a one-year suspension that began last October, China’s CCTV says it will resume showing the NBA with Game 5 of the Finals tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2020

The ban was put in place after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey had the audacity to voice support for the freedom and human rights of people in Hong Kong.

Following Morey’s pro-freedom stance, China refused to broadcast games in the country. Morey’s pro-Hong Kong stance set off a firestorm in the NBA, and several players in the league seemingly chose to side with the communist dictatorship over human rights for the people oppressed by the Chinese government.

I’m glad to see the Chinese dictatorship and the NBA are finally working together again! It’s a match made in heaven!

When the Chinese dictatorship needed people to run cover for it, NBA players couldn’t run fast enough to help them.

Steve Kerr literally compared the human rights violations of the Chinese dictatorship to Americans owning AR-15s!

Steve Kerr on if he’s ever been asked about human rights during his previous trips to China: “No. Nor has (America’s) record of human rights abuses come up either… People in China didn’t ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall.” pic.twitter.com/56mNC7LmID — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 11, 2019

The NBA’s relationship with China is nothing short of shameful, and NBA players, other than Rudy Gobert, refusing to speak out against their human rights violations is pathetic.

If anyone is wonder what happened, Rudy Gobert posted this on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/OsO9xdXr1q — Toasted (@Toasted_6) October 1, 2020

The league brags about carrying so much about human rights, equality and all that good stuff, and then can’t bend the knee fast enough to a vicious dictatorship oppressing people.

If the NBA had real guts and actually stood for human rights, then they wouldn’t do any business with China. Of course, we all know that’s never going to happen!