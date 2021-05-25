‘Ignore The CDC’: Johns Hopkins Professor Says Half Of Americans Have ‘Natural Immunity’

A professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said Tuesday that almost “half the country” has natural immunity from COVID-19 due to prior infection.

Dr. Marty Makary appeared on “The Vince Coglianese Show” Tuesday, where he called dismissal of natural immunity “one of the biggest failures of our current medical leadership.”

Makary lamented the lack of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those who were infected but have recovered from the disease.

He also decried the demonization of people with natural immunity for refusing to get vaccinated, which Makary said is a reasonable decision, because “natural immunity works.”

“There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer.” Makary claimed. “We are not seeing reinfections, and when they do happen, they’re rare. Their symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic”

Makary went on to dispute claims that natural immunity is inferior to that acquired through vaccination, saying that both are “probably life-long” and that no boosters will be needed.

Makary claimed that the U.S. has already achieved the 85%-benchmark, or herd immunity. However, “the most slow, reactionary, political CDC in American history” has been ignoring the fact that nearly half of the unvaccinated people are naturally immune, according to Makary.

“Please, ignore the CDC guidance,” he added. “Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful.”

“We’ve got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them,” Makary asserted.